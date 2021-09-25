UBS Group Increases Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Price Target to $670.00

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $595.00 to $670.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TMO. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a hold rating and a $540.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $592.57.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

TMO stock opened at $609.78 on Tuesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a twelve month low of $412.80 and a twelve month high of $616.93. The company has a market cap of $239.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $554.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $501.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. The business had revenue of $9.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 22.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.32%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total transaction of $306,900.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total transaction of $5,390,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 577.8% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 914.3% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 71 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.