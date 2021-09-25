UBU Finance Trading Down 10.1% Over Last Week (UBU)

UBU Finance (CURRENCY:UBU) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. UBU Finance has a total market cap of $182,003.38 and approximately $28,864.00 worth of UBU Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, UBU Finance has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar. One UBU Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0191 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00053919 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002655 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002360 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.85 or 0.00122217 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00012138 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00043428 BTC.

UBU is a coin. UBU Finance’s total supply is 10,438,011 coins and its circulating supply is 9,549,914 coins. UBU Finance’s official Twitter account is @ubu_official

According to CryptoCompare, “UBU is an ERC-20 token that runs natively on the Ethereum blockchain. UBU did not raise funds through any ICO sales. UBU token is generated through mining trading rewards. Users will receive a certain amount of UBU as a reward for trading on the platform. “

