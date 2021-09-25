UChain Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (UCN)

UChain (CURRENCY:UCN) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 25th. During the last seven days, UChain has traded 45.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. UChain has a total market cap of $43,905.42 and $2,097.00 worth of UChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get UChain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00053343 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002627 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002367 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.29 or 0.00121192 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00012012 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00043277 BTC.

UChain Coin Profile

UCN is a coin. UChain’s total supply is 823,600,647 coins and its circulating supply is 305,346,957 coins. UChain’s official message board is medium.com/@uchain . The Reddit community for UChain is /r/UChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . UChain’s official Twitter account is @UChainEcosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . UChain’s official website is uchain.world

According to CryptoCompare, “VerifyUnion is a decentralized Digital ID management platform. VerifyUnion has developed a portfolio for users that features something called “True Value”. Its aim is to gather the combined values derived from verifying digital identification, social & public profiles, as well as financial details linked and all merged to form a unique user Identity. The UC Coin is an ERC20 compliant asset on the Ethereum network and is to be used in the VerifyUnion platform as a method of payment and reward program to pay users. “

UChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.