UDR (NYSE:UDR) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of UDR (NYSE:UDR) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of UDR from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of UDR from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.76.

UDR stock opened at $53.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.43. UDR has a 1-year low of $29.34 and a 1-year high of $56.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,071.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.75.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 1.40%. On average, research analysts forecast that UDR will post 2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Clinton D. Mcdonnough sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $277,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total transaction of $3,342,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,186,450. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of UDR by 13.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 451,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,094,000 after buying an additional 51,946 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of UDR by 15.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 831,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,721,000 after buying an additional 108,306 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of UDR by 5.6% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of UDR by 89.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,295,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,421,000 after buying an additional 1,557,796 shares during the period. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates increased its stake in shares of UDR by 1.8% in the second quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 79,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,884,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period.

About UDR

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

