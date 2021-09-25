Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Shares Purchased by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 1,523.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,264 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $14,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RARE. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 187,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,898,000 after buying an additional 29,799 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 16.3% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 50,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 6.0% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 72,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,257,000 after acquiring an additional 4,116 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 16.5% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth about $429,000. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

RARE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.74 price target for the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.26.

In related news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 7,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.65, for a total transaction of $738,368.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,623,802.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Erik Harris sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total transaction of $34,323.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,211 shares of company stock worth $1,022,767. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RARE traded down $2.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,998. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.81 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.30. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.78 and a twelve month high of $179.65.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $86.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.88 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 97.79% and a negative return on equity of 40.48%. The company’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

