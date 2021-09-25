uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) CFO Christian Klemt Sells 2,400 Shares

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) CFO Christian Klemt sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $91,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

QURE stock opened at $33.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 15.06 and a current ratio of 15.06. uniQure has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $52.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.22.

Get uniQure alerts:

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $8.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $5.54. uniQure had a net margin of 60.66% and a return on equity of 90.98%. The firm had revenue of $463.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.65 million. Equities analysts forecast that uniQure will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QURE has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of uniQure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of uniQure from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.46 price objective (down from $78.00) on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of uniQure in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, uniQure has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.95.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of uniQure during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in uniQure in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in uniQure by 131.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in uniQure by 2,292.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in uniQure in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

About uniQure

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Read More: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.