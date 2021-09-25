uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Trading Down 4% Following Insider Selling

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) shares were down 4% during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $36.32 and last traded at $36.34. Approximately 7,539 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 495,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.87.

Specifically, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $163,320.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 74,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,988.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christian Klemt sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $91,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,732 shares of company stock valued at $1,238,993. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on QURE. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. BTIG Research began coverage on uniQure in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised uniQure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised uniQure from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.95.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 15.06, a current ratio of 15.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $8.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $5.54. uniQure had a return on equity of 90.98% and a net margin of 60.66%. The business had revenue of $463.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.65 million. Research analysts expect that uniQure will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in uniQure during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of uniQure in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of uniQure by 131.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of uniQure by 2,292.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of uniQure in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

