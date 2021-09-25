Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.14.

UNM has been the subject of a number of research reports. increased their target price on shares of Unum Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Unum Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of UNM stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $24.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,618,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,461,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.30 and its 200-day moving average is $28.02. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.93 and a fifty-two week high of $31.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.73.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 9.05%. On average, research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.34%.

In other news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Unum Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,098,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,998,000 after acquiring an additional 31,549 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 2nd quarter worth $317,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 2nd quarter worth $5,115,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 2nd quarter worth $10,028,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

