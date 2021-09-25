Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) General Counsel Sells $7,237,125.00 in Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.65, for a total transaction of $7,237,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Alison Nicoll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.88, for a total transaction of $6,094,800.00.

On Wednesday, September 8th, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.75, for a total transaction of $6,069,375.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.41, for a total transaction of $5,071,725.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.98, for a total transaction of $4,904,550.00.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.93, for a total transaction of $4,813,425.00.

NASDAQ:UPST opened at $327.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $205.55 and a 200-day moving average of $149.02. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $346.54.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $193.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.75 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1017.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UPST. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Monday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Upstart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UPST. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Upstart in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Upstart in the first quarter valued at about $3,726,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Upstart in the first quarter valued at about $562,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Upstart by 560.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,143,000 after acquiring an additional 47,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Upstart in the first quarter valued at about $881,000. 49.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

