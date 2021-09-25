Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) General Counsel Sells $7,237,125.00 in Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.65, for a total transaction of $7,237,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Alison Nicoll also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 15th, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.88, for a total transaction of $6,094,800.00.
- On Wednesday, September 8th, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.75, for a total transaction of $6,069,375.00.
- On Wednesday, September 1st, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.41, for a total transaction of $5,071,725.00.
- On Wednesday, August 25th, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.98, for a total transaction of $4,904,550.00.
- On Wednesday, August 18th, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.93, for a total transaction of $4,813,425.00.
NASDAQ:UPST opened at $327.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $205.55 and a 200-day moving average of $149.02. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $346.54.
Several research firms recently issued reports on UPST. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Monday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Upstart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.55.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UPST. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Upstart in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Upstart in the first quarter valued at about $3,726,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Upstart in the first quarter valued at about $562,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Upstart by 560.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,143,000 after acquiring an additional 47,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Upstart in the first quarter valued at about $881,000. 49.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Upstart
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
