Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $20.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, owns, manages and improves shopping centers in and on the edge of urban communities. It operates within the United States. Urban Edge Properties is based in United States. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Urban Edge Properties from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Urban Edge Properties from $17.25 to $18.75 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Urban Edge Properties has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Shares of UE opened at $18.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 46.57 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 6.08. Urban Edge Properties has a 1 year low of $9.12 and a 1 year high of $20.33.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.15). Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $94.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.72 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

In related news, General Counsel Robert C. Milton III sold 3,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $57,344.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,609,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,245,000 after acquiring an additional 151,413 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,162,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,002,000 after acquiring an additional 859,981 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 12,108,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,281,000 after acquiring an additional 190,882 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,905,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,493,000 after acquiring an additional 212,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,322,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,354,000 after acquiring an additional 227,028 shares in the last quarter. 93.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

