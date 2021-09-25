Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.21

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.21 and traded as high as $6.58. Urban One shares last traded at $6.44, with a volume of 120,226 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The company has a market cap of $356.63 million, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.25.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Urban One had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $107.59 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UONEK. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Urban One in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban One during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban One during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Urban One during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Urban One in the 1st quarter worth $92,000. 17.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK)

Urban One, Inc is a multi-media company, which engages in the radio broadcasting operation that targets African-American and urban listeners. It operates through the following segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes all the broadcasting related operations.

