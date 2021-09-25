USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.800-$6.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.18 billion-$1.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.26 billion.USANA Health Sciences also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.280-$1.330 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered USANA Health Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday.

NYSE USNA traded up $0.90 on Friday, hitting $89.93. 83,752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,432. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.53. USANA Health Sciences has a 12 month low of $72.03 and a 12 month high of $107.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.85.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $336.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.20 million. On average, analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert A. Sinnott sold 1,648 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total transaction of $156,625.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,625.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Turman Fleming sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.26, for a total value of $29,178.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,768.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,435 shares of company stock valued at $331,837 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

