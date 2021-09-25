USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.800-$6.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.18 billion-$1.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.26 billion.USANA Health Sciences also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.280-$1.330 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered USANA Health Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday.
NYSE USNA traded up $0.90 on Friday, hitting $89.93. 83,752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,432. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.53. USANA Health Sciences has a 12 month low of $72.03 and a 12 month high of $107.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.85.
In related news, insider Robert A. Sinnott sold 1,648 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total transaction of $156,625.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,625.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Turman Fleming sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.26, for a total value of $29,178.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,768.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,435 shares of company stock valued at $331,837 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
USANA Health Sciences Company Profile
USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.
Further Reading: Risk Tolerance
Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.