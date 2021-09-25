USDJ (USDJ) 24 Hour Volume Tops $8.95 Million

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 25th. USDJ has a market capitalization of $14.82 million and approximately $8.95 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, USDJ has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One USDJ coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002350 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get USDJ alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002357 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.32 or 0.00071357 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.63 or 0.00107398 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.72 or 0.00145262 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,598.25 or 1.00253855 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,905.87 or 0.06838898 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $327.50 or 0.00770769 BTC.

About USDJ

USDJ’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official website is just.network . USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

USDJ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDJ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDJ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDJ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDJ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.