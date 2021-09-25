V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.50.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of V.F. from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $106.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of V.F. from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of V.F. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

NYSE:VFC traded up $0.60 on Monday, hitting $67.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,785,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,492,392. V.F. has a 1 year low of $65.34 and a 1 year high of $90.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.22. The stock has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.49.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. V.F. had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that V.F. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 149.62%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in shares of V.F. by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 314 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of V.F. by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 409 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of V.F. by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

