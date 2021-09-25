Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Price Target Increased to $367.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $360.00 to $367.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MTN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vail Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $329.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $298.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $313.92.

Shares of MTN opened at $351.85 on Friday. Vail Resorts has a twelve month low of $208.72 and a twelve month high of $352.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $303.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.31 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($3.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.53) by $0.04. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.82) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 164.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Vail Resorts will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the first quarter worth $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the second quarter worth $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the second quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation company, and mountain resort golf courses.

