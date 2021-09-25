Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 120.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,593 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Western Digital by 99.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Western Digital by 112.8% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Western Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Western Digital by 360.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in Western Digital by 45.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 508 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $57.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.56. The firm has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 1.58. Western Digital Co. has a 12-month low of $35.29 and a 12-month high of $78.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.65. Western Digital had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total transaction of $229,569.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,795 shares in the company, valued at $4,265,036.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WDC shares. Summit Insights cut shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Western Digital from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Western Digital to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Digital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.10.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices and Solutions and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products and wafers.

