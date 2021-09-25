Van ECK Associates Corp Has $130,000 Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 134.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,888 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,094 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HPE. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.0% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,221,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,813,000 after buying an additional 68,696 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 610,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,895,000 after buying an additional 53,901 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter worth approximately $8,737,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,345,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,881,000 after buying an additional 821,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter worth approximately $166,000. Institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $149,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 16,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $240,249.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on HPE. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Loop Capital upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.62.

Shares of HPE stock opened at $13.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.21. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $16.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 3.73%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

