Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases New Holdings in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 130,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DNN. Level Four Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 128.0% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 39,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 22,154 shares in the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new position in Denison Mines during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Denison Mines in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Denison Mines in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Coe Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Denison Mines in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

DNN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.10 to C$2.40 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Denison Mines from C$1.65 to C$2.40 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Denison Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Denison Mines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.26.

Shares of Denison Mines stock opened at $1.33 on Friday. Denison Mines Corp. has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $1.81. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.50 and a beta of 2.18.

Denison Mines Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.