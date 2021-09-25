Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases New Holdings in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 130,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DNN. Level Four Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 128.0% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 39,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 22,154 shares in the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new position in Denison Mines during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Denison Mines in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Denison Mines in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Coe Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Denison Mines in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.54% of the company’s stock.
DNN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.10 to C$2.40 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Denison Mines from C$1.65 to C$2.40 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Denison Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Denison Mines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.26.
Denison Mines Company Profile
Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
