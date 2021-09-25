Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LBTYK. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 4,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 107.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 175.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Liberty Global by 246.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. 55.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Shares of LBTYK opened at $29.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.27. Liberty Global plc has a one year low of $18.36 and a one year high of $29.89.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LBTYK. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Global from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.