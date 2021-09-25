Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF (TSE:VCN) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF (TSE:VCN) rose 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$41.51 and last traded at C$41.43. Approximately 74,640 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 123,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$41.26.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$41.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$40.10.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.