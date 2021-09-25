Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Camden National Bank grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after acquiring an additional 10,862 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 289.2% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 332,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,335,000 after buying an additional 16,520 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 715,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,138,000 after buying an additional 52,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 80,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after buying an additional 23,122 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $51.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.21 and a 200-day moving average of $51.55. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.13 and a 52 week high of $53.49.

