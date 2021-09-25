Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDW) Shares Down 0.4%

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDW)’s stock price dropped 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $80.37 and last traded at $80.37. Approximately 34,501 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 36,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.72.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.21.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.