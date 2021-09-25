Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $220,000.00

Analysts predict that Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) will post $220,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Vaxart’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $500,000.00 and the lowest is $100,000.00. Vaxart posted sales of $270,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Vaxart will report full-year sales of $1.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $860,000.00 to $3.11 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $24.58 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $68.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Vaxart.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 4,363.92% and a negative return on equity of 34.27%.

VXRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Vaxart in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. B. Riley cut shares of Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Vaxart in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

In other news, SVP Sean Tucker sold 4,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $42,554.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 333 shares in the company, valued at $3,396.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,773 shares of company stock worth $73,344. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VXRT. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vaxart by 1,194.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,779 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Vaxart by 32.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Vaxart during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Vaxart by 111.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 4,937 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Vaxart during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.32% of the company’s stock.

VXRT traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $8.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,269,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,605,060. Vaxart has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $24.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -17.02 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.46.

About Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines. Its products include Influenza, Norovirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

