VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.20.

A number of research firms recently commented on VEON. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. UBS Group raised shares of VEON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.40 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of VEON from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.70 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in VEON by 1,735.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,005 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 13,242 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in VEON in the second quarter worth $32,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in VEON by 48.6% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,939 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6,848 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in VEON by 63.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,946 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 9,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in VEON by 37.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,231 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 7,617 shares in the last quarter. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VEON stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.14. 4,531,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,408,677. VEON has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $2.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). VEON had a negative return on equity of 36.23% and a negative net margin of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that VEON will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VEON Company Profile

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

