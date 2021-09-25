Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Verastem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing drugs to improve outcomes for patients with cancer. Its programs target the focal adhesion kinase (FAK) and the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K)/mTOR signaling pathways. Its lead FAK inhibitor is defactinib (VS-6063), an orally available candidate for combination therapy with immuno-oncology agents and other anti-cancer compounds. The company’s defactinib is in Phase 1b study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, mesothelioma, and pancreatic cancer. It also engages in developing duvelisib, an investigational oral therapy that targets the PI3K signaling pathway, as well as attacks malignant B-cells and T-cells and disrupt the tumor microenvironment to help thwart their growth and proliferation for patients with lymphatic cancers through the dual inhibition of PI3K delta and gamma. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on VSTM. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Verastem in a report on Monday, September 20th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Verastem in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verastem currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.69.

NASDAQ VSTM opened at $3.17 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.16. Verastem has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $4.93. The company has a current ratio of 9.01, a quick ratio of 9.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $573.00 million, a P/E ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 0.88.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Verastem had a negative net margin of 47.93% and a negative return on equity of 35.48%. The business had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Verastem will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Verastem by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 17,019,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,038,000 after purchasing an additional 6,875,255 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verastem by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,687,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,809,000 after purchasing an additional 195,672 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL raised its stake in shares of Verastem by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 11,480,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,358,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Verastem by 154.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,149,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,099,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335,841 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Verastem by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,787,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,346,000 after acquiring an additional 44,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

About Verastem

Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

