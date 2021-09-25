VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $293.05 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) to post sales of $293.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for VEREIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $290.83 million to $295.27 million. VEREIT reported sales of $293.69 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VEREIT will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover VEREIT.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.47). VEREIT had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 3.87%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Capital One Financial cut VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VEREIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in VEREIT by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,758,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,504,592,000 after acquiring an additional 386,677 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in VEREIT by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,759,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $724,473,000 after acquiring an additional 780,978 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in VEREIT by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,531,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,115,000 after acquiring an additional 485,959 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in VEREIT by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,156,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,139,000 after acquiring an additional 91,654 shares during the period. Finally, Glendon Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in VEREIT by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 4,076,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,449,000 after acquiring an additional 849,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VER opened at $46.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 46.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.16 and its 200 day moving average is $45.92. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. VEREIT has a 12-month low of $30.05 and a 12-month high of $50.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.462 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.49%.

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

