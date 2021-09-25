Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.530-$0.530 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $215 million-$220 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $220.18 million.Verint Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.250-$2.250 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday. Cowen assumed coverage on Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Verint Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.38.

Shares of VRNT stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.82. The company had a trading volume of 493,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Verint Systems has a twelve month low of $23.14 and a twelve month high of $52.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -169.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.21.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 13.51% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The business had revenue of $215.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verint Systems will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 12,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total value of $531,144.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Elan Moriah sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total value of $198,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 120,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,313,783.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,770 shares of company stock valued at $963,912. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

