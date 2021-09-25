VIBE (VIBE) Market Cap Achieves $2.67 Million

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. VIBE has a total market capitalization of $2.67 million and approximately $15,742.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, VIBE has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One VIBE coin can currently be bought for about $0.0103 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00052995 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002623 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002362 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.36 or 0.00121247 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00011963 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00043088 BTC.

VIBE Profile

VIBE is a coin. It was first traded on July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 coins. The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io . VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces. “

VIBE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIBE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

