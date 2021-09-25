Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vicor Corporation designs, manufactures and markets innovative, high performance modular power components, from bricks to semiconductor-centric solutions, to enable customers to efficiently convert and manage power from the wall plug to the point-of-load. Vicor offers comprehensive product lines addressing a broad range of power conversion and management requirements across all power distribution architectures, including CPA, DPA, IBA, FPA and CBA. Vicor focuses on solutions for performance-critical applications in the following markets: enterprise and high performance computing, telecommunications and network infrastructure, industrial equipment and automation, vehicles and transportation and aerospace and defense electronics. Vicor’s holistic approach gives power system architects the flexibility to choose from modular, plug-and-play components ranging from bricks to semiconductor-centric solutions. “

Get Vicor alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on VICR. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Vicor in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Vicor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vicor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.20.

Shares of NASDAQ VICR opened at $136.56 on Thursday. Vicor has a 1 year low of $73.71 and a 1 year high of $139.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.75 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.72.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $95.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.98 million. Vicor had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Vicor will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew D’amico sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.75, for a total transaction of $257,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 14,341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.30, for a total value of $1,467,084.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,888,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,560,916.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 234,063 shares of company stock valued at $27,142,577 over the last quarter. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vicor during the first quarter worth $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Vicor by 619.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Vicor by 333.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,878 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vicor by 10,474.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 20,948 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.31% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vicor (VICR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.