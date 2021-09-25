Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.46 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) will announce $1.46 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Victoria’s Secret’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.45 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.47 billion. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret will report full-year sales of $6.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.85 billion to $6.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $7.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.05 billion to $7.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Victoria’s Secret.

Get Victoria's Secret alerts:

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VSCO. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Victoria’s Secret from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. B. Riley started coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.88.

NYSE VSCO traded down $1.72 on Friday, hitting $60.25. 828,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,137,680. Victoria’s Secret has a 12 month low of $47.97 and a 12 month high of $76.00.

About Victoria’s Secret

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Victoria’s Secret (VSCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.