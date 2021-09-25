VIDY Reaches Market Capitalization of $16.06 Million (VIDY)

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 25th. One VIDY coin can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. VIDY has a total market capitalization of $16.06 million and $719,712.00 worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VIDY has traded down 14% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002360 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00053356 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002361 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.67 or 0.00121840 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00012050 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00043129 BTC.

About VIDY

VIDY is a coin. It was first traded on July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,888,864,266 coins. The official website for VIDY is vidy.com . VIDY’s official Twitter account is @VidyCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . VIDY’s official message board is medium.com/@vidycoin . The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidy is the world's first decentralized ad network, powered by the ethereum blockchain. Vidy's ad platform allows advertisers to embed video ads directly into hyper-relevant website text, improving user experience, ad conversions, and publisher payments. With just a hold, users can reveal tiny hyper-relevant videos embedded in the text of any page on the web, unlocking a whole new dimension of the internet. All ads are placed with an NLP consensus protocol driven by miners. With a team of veteran engineers, industry-leading advisors, and world-class brand partners, Vidy is on it's way to reinventing online advertising, e-commerce, and entertainment.”

VIDY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIDY using one of the exchanges listed above.

