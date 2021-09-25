Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Shares Sold by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 1.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,839 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,324 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Viper Energy Partners were worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 495.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 76,699 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 63,826 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $377,000. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 72,243 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,037,531 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $19,537,000 after buying an additional 53,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 17,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Viper Energy Partners stock opened at $20.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.40 and a 200-day moving average of $17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -52.38 and a beta of 2.80. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 1-year low of $6.52 and a 1-year high of $21.17.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $114.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.83 million. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 7.63%. The company’s revenue was up 249.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 471.43%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VNOM. Raymond James upped their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

