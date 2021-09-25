Vipstar Coin Reaches Market Cap of $1.65 Million (VIPS)

Vipstar Coin (CURRENCY:VIPS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. One Vipstar Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Vipstar Coin has a market cap of $1.65 million and approximately $2.00 worth of Vipstar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vipstar Coin has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Phoenixchain (PCN) traded 72.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 50.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00010922 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00016769 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vipstar Coin Coin Profile

VIPS uses the hashing algorithm. Vipstar Coin’s total supply is 63,499,128,193 coins and its circulating supply is 48,870,352,722 coins. Vipstar Coin’s official Twitter account is @VIPSTARCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “VIPSTARCOIN (VIPS) is a cryptocurrency originated from a community called 'VIP' in 5channel, the largest Japanese textboards. VIPS is currently being developed by a volunteer programmer and test users. Its dev team is targeting for VIPS to be utilized in varied ways as an original cryptocurrency from Japan, setting the final goal for contributing to the society across borders as a convenient method of making donations. “

Buying and Selling Vipstar Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vipstar Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vipstar Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vipstar Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

