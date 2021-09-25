Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $18.00 price objective on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Vodafone AirTouch Plc is the world’s largest international mobile communications firm. Their primary operation is in digital and analog cellular telephone networks of Vodafone. “

VOD has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.34.

VOD opened at $15.85 on Tuesday. Vodafone Group has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $20.36. The company has a market cap of $43.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOD. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vodafone Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 339,440 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Vodafone Group by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,703 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 3,731 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Vodafone Group by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,710 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 5,884 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,789 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 339,735 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,262,000 after acquiring an additional 4,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

