vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) in a report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $6.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of vTv Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of vTv Therapeutics stock opened at $1.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $152.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.30 and a beta of -1.86. vTv Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.44 and a 12-month high of $4.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.29.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that vTv Therapeutics will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VTVT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 117.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,758,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after acquiring an additional 950,546 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in vTv Therapeutics by 1,698.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 744,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 703,436 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in vTv Therapeutics by 2,235.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 294,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 282,008 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in vTv Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in vTv Therapeutics by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 322,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 134,178 shares during the last quarter. 5.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

vTv Therapeutics Company Profile

vTv Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill significant unmet medical needs. Its products target the treatment of central nervous system disorders, diabetes and metabolic disorders, inflammation, and cancer.

