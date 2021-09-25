Vy Global Growth Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:VYGG)

Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 2,237 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,002% compared to the average volume of 203 call options.

Shares of VYGG opened at $9.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day moving average is $10.00. Vy Global Growth has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $12.74.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Vy Global Growth during the first quarter valued at $2,560,000. Marcho Partners LLP increased its position in Vy Global Growth by 35.6% during the first quarter. Marcho Partners LLP now owns 3,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,448 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC increased its position in Vy Global Growth by 203.4% during the first quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 151,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 101,679 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new position in Vy Global Growth during the first quarter valued at $20,240,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vy Global Growth in the second quarter worth about $823,000. Institutional investors own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

Vy Global Growth does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial, technology, and business services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

