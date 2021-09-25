Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.720-$0.720 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.95 billion-$1.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.90 billion.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wabash National from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Wabash National from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.50.

NYSE:WNC opened at $15.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.33. Wabash National has a 1-year low of $11.47 and a 1-year high of $20.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $757.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23 and a beta of 1.84.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $449.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.00 million. Wabash National had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 6.13%. As a group, analysts expect that Wabash National will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Wabash National’s payout ratio is currently 213.33%.

In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $29,541.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,387,874.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Wabash National by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,631,000 after buying an additional 32,340 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Wabash National by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 45,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Wabash National by 128.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter.

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

