Walgreens Boots Alliance’s (WBA) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $48.00 target price on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on WBA. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wolfe Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.83.

Shares of WBA stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $48.31. 3,457,419 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,756,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $41.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.28. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.21. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The business had revenue of $34.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 203.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

