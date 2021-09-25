Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Receives $42.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.50.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WMG shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 3,133,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $118,304,989.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Music Group in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Music Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Warner Music Group in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Warner Music Group by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Music Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMG opened at $44.21 on Wednesday. Warner Music Group has a 1-year low of $25.61 and a 1-year high of $45.64. The stock has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a PE ratio of 85.02 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 1,558.97%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.94) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Warner Music Group will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This is a boost from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is -92.31%.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.