Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $296.91 Million

Equities analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) will post sales of $296.91 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Webster Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $305.39 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $290.90 million. Webster Financial posted sales of $294.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Webster Financial will report full year sales of $1.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Webster Financial.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $293.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.12 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 12.41%. Webster Financial’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 309.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,489,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638,256 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 172.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,569,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,730,000 after acquiring an additional 993,980 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,605,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Webster Financial by 26.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,851,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,249,000 after buying an additional 796,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Webster Financial by 17.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,595,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,149,000 after buying an additional 690,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Webster Financial stock traded up $0.76 on Friday, reaching $51.65. 673,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,945. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.18 and its 200-day moving average is $53.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.55. Webster Financial has a one year low of $23.91 and a one year high of $63.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is currently 57.55%.

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

