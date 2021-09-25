WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Receives $96.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WEC shares. Argus upped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

In other WEC Energy Group news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total transaction of $150,026.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,618 shares in the company, valued at $349,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 52.3% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 59.0% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1,612.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 49.6% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WEC traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $90.00. 1,005,570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,214,067. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.67. WEC Energy Group has a 12 month low of $80.55 and a 12 month high of $106.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.18.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.50%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

