Wedbush Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) – Research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Airbnb in a report released on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.70. Wedbush also issued estimates for Airbnb’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Airbnb from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.79.

Shares of ABNB opened at $175.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $153.33 and its 200-day moving average is $158.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.57 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Airbnb has a 12-month low of $121.50 and a 12-month high of $219.94.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 25.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total transaction of $618,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $3,642,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 224,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,686,687.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,390,402 shares of company stock worth $353,096,991 in the last 90 days. 36.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

