Wedbush Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD)

Wedbush reiterated their buy rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. Wedbush currently has a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clearside Biomedical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clearside Biomedical has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.85.

CLSD stock opened at $6.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.24. The company has a market cap of $406.84 million, a PE ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 1.55. Clearside Biomedical has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $7.73.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 540.08% and a negative return on equity of 172.83%. The company had revenue of $0.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.74 million. Research analysts predict that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Clearside Biomedical news, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore sold 99,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $701,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,529,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,920,705.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 321,488 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,836. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new stake in Clearside Biomedical in the first quarter worth $25,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Clearside Biomedical in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 208.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 50.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Clearside Biomedical in the first quarter worth about $42,000. 33.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H.

