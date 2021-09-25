Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,981 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 713 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Weibo were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Weibo by 25.3% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 18,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Weibo by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,970 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Weibo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Weibo by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,561 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Weibo by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,013 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.72% of the company’s stock.

WB stock opened at $46.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Weibo Co. has a 1 year low of $32.51 and a 1 year high of $64.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.89. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 55.19, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.10.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The information services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. Weibo had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $574.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Weibo’s quarterly revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Weibo Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on WB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weibo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC upgraded shares of Weibo from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Weibo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Weibo from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

About Weibo

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

