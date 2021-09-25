Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) to Issue $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital has decreased its dividend by 91.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 100.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Western Asset Mortgage Capital to earn $0.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.23 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.6%.

Shares of NYSE:WMC opened at $2.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $154.47 million, a P/E ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.75, a current ratio of 1,494.10 and a quick ratio of 1,494.10. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $4.19.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 21.46%. Sell-side analysts expect that Western Asset Mortgage Capital will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.15% of Western Asset Mortgage Capital worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

About Western Asset Mortgage Capital

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in managing a diversified portfolio of assets. It focuses on investing in, financing and managing real estate related securities, whole loans and other financial assets. The company was founded on June 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

