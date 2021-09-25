Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.50.

WLK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Scotiabank raised Westlake Chemical from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Westlake Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America raised Westlake Chemical from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Westlake Chemical from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

In other Westlake Chemical news, CEO Albert Chao acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $86.21 per share, for a total transaction of $258,630.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,099,561.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 73.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 27,643 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 12,156 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,308 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 6,727 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 21,137 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 1,108.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 287,990 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,571,000 after acquiring an additional 264,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Institutional investors own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WLK traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $87.81. 585,529 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 594,377. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.47. Westlake Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $59.74 and a fifty-two week high of $106.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.29.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.24. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Westlake Chemical will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.2975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Westlake Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 51.97%.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

Read More: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.