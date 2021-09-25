Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.50.
WLK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Scotiabank raised Westlake Chemical from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Westlake Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America raised Westlake Chemical from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Westlake Chemical from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday.
In other Westlake Chemical news, CEO Albert Chao acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $86.21 per share, for a total transaction of $258,630.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,099,561.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 73.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of WLK traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $87.81. 585,529 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 594,377. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.47. Westlake Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $59.74 and a fifty-two week high of $106.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.29.
Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.24. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Westlake Chemical will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.2975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Westlake Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 51.97%.
Westlake Chemical Company Profile
Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.
