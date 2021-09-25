Westpac Banking Corp Acquires Shares of 9,287 Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PNR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Pentair by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Pentair by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Pentair by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 638,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,779,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Pentair by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Pentair by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PNR opened at $77.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Pentair plc has a twelve month low of $44.07 and a twelve month high of $80.40.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $941.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.55 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Pentair from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Pentair from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on Pentair from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Pentair from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on Pentair in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.29.

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

