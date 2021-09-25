Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a C$76.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 52.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WPM. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$75.00 to C$72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$50.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to C$72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$70.20.

Shares of TSE:WPM opened at C$49.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$55.41 and its 200-day moving average price is C$54.21. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of C$44.09 and a twelve month high of C$67.57. The company has a quick ratio of 9.27, a current ratio of 9.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.41 billion and a PE ratio of 27.68.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$405.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$399.68 million. Analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.6199999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

