Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a report on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Shares of WBRBY opened at $7.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.91 and a 200 day moving average of $7.78. Wienerberger has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $8.53.

Wienerberger AG engages in the provision of building materials solutions. It offers bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems. It operates through the following segments: Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America. The Wienerberger Building Solutions segment includes ceramic solutions for the building envelope and paver activities.

