WINTON GROUP Ltd Boosts Holdings in J. Alexander’s Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:JAX)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in J. Alexander’s Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:JAX) by 3.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in J. Alexander’s were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in J. Alexander’s in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in J. Alexander’s by 1,999.1% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 8,896 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in J. Alexander’s in the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in J. Alexander’s by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in J. Alexander’s by 27,388.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 180,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 180,213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of J. Alexander’s from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of NYSE JAX opened at $13.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.67 million, a P/E ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 1.54. J. Alexander’s Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $5.05 and a one year high of $14.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.20.

About J. Alexander’s

J. Alexander’s Holdings, Inc owns and operates complementary upscale dining restaurant concepts. It manages and controls J. Alexander’s, Redlands Grill, Overland Park Grill, Merus Grill, and Stoney River Steakhouse & Grill. The company was founded on August 15, 2014 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

